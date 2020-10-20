My Hero Academia Gives The League of Villains a Tender Moment

✖

The Paranormal Liberation War has seen heavy casualties on both the side of heroes and villains, with the League of Villains showing us a side of themselves in this latest installment of the franchise's manga that we haven't seen much of in their "tender sides". As Toga finds herself needing to briefly separate from her friends within the collective of the villains, she realises that this current battle is one for keeps and her mission to truly understand the heroes that she and her friends are fighting against might result in her death when all is said and done!

Warning! If you have yet to read the recent chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 288, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

Toga has gone through a lot during the Paranormal Liberation War, having lost her best friend in Twice while also seeing the world ripped apart around her as a result of the world shattering encounter. The female villain is a fan favorite among fans of the world of My Hero Academia, having been brought into the fold following the battle against Stain which inspired a number of young villains to get involved in attempting to change the world for their benefit. Needless to say, Toga doesn't understand why heroes are attempting to stop her from living her life the way that she wants to and thus dives back into the battlefield to get an answer.

(Photo: Viz Media)

Stain's ideology, who was the powerful villain that appeared in the second season, was to create a world where heroes weren't protecting civilians for fame, glory, or profit, but rather simply to help where they could. Following his capture, Shigaraki was waiting to welcome in any number of villains in a bid to expand the roster of the League of Villains, with the likes of Twice, Dabi, and Toga answering the call.

Once Toga leaves her friends, wanting to ask the heroes why they are fighting and whether or not they consider her to be a "person" while she is a villain, the morphing antagonist comes into contact with Ochaco, aka Uravity of UA Academy. As the chapter ends with the two confronting one another, it will be interesting to see where Toga's character marches forward in the franchise.

What did you think of this latest chapter's focus on Toga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy!