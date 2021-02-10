New My Hero Academia Update Has Fans Fretting Over Bakugo
My Hero Academia's manga has recently brought to an end the War Arc, a story that saw the heroes and the villains battling one another in their biggest fight to date with countless casualties on both sides, and it seems as if the latest story isn't giving the heroes a break as fans are fretting over the future of the hot tempered hero Bakugo. With the explosive young crime fighter still blaming himself for originally being captured by the League of Villains and leading to the battle between All Might and All For One, the latest chapter definitely proves things look bleak for the hero's emotional state.
Warning! If you haven't caught up on the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 300, you might want to steer clear to avoid spoilers as we'll be doing a deep dive!
Do you think Bakugo's days are numbered as a hero? What do you think the future holds for the heroes as society begins turning its back on them? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy!
Weight Of The World On His Shoulders Now
bnha 300 // this is gonna be devastating for midoriya when he wakes up of course, but I’m also thinking of bakugou who, as of literally two days ago in canon, was still blaming himself for all might’s retirement pic.twitter.com/pzRpENhIHM— omm @ BNHA 👀 (@ommanyte) February 7, 2021
Damaged
this is gonna be so damaging https://t.co/q7oOiUXrCX— MerWeeb (@bakuangst) February 8, 2021
Out of Sight, Out of Mind
I don’t wanna think about it https://t.co/3MyK7wXv6i— Leisha ♧ Cinema (@hansecafe) February 7, 2021
All Might To The Rescue
Hopefully All Might can give him some assurance 😣— shy shy shy (@HiHiShyShy) February 7, 2021
Best Written Character?
after catching up with the manga I can say that bakugo is by far the best written character in my hero academia— terry lyn cybil (@terrybleidea) January 27, 2021
Tears Will Be Shed
I think just seeing Bakugo or All Might's reaction could break me down, let alone Uraraka😿— Whelo (@WheloMeister) February 4, 2021
A Change Of Pace
There's a part me that actually wants people to chastise Bakugo for what happend to All Might. I think it would be really interesting to see how he would react to it and how it's gonna effect his mental health— Aza (@katsatsugo) February 4, 2021