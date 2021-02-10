My Hero Academia Finally Puts Vigilantes on the Spot

✖

My Hero Academia has dealt with vigilantes quite a bit, but it has yet to rope them into the mainline series. While its prequel is all about the outlaw heroes, it seems vigilantism is finally making a push into the mainstream. The manga confirmed as much this week, and readers are wondering how My Vigilante Academia is going to work in the long run.

If you are caught up with the My Hero Academia manga, you will have an idea of what's going on. The series is building up to a dangerous new arc, but the fallout from the deadly raid against the League must be addressed. Hundreds if not thousands are dead because of Shigaraki, and things are only getting worse. With our top heroes injured, villains are running wild in Tokyo, so there is no one left to protect the world but vigilantes.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

The problem? Well, these guys are far from professionals. The main series' vigilantes are not as careful as those we've met before. This new generation of vigilantes are desperate and angry, so you can imagine the collateral damage here.

My Hero Academia spelled it out easily enough when a restaurant full of people began fighting back. Some used their quirks to battle, but others used secondhand support items to get the job done. These vigilantes lack the training to keep damage to a minimum while doing maximum damage. By the time the battle ends, there are plenty of bystanders hurt and property damage galore. In this case, Wash shows up too late to stop the violence, and citizens are quick to critique the recovering pro for being so tardy.

The falling age of heroes has prompted a new need for self-reliance, so vigilantes are heeding the call. A lawless society will always push forward people who will fight to protect others, but that feeling only stands until it is squashed. There is no doubt All For One will curb vigilantes before long, so it is up to heroes to stop the villain before things get even more out of hand.

What do you make of this societal shift? How do you see My Hero Academia fixing this? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.