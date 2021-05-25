My Hero Academia Brings Out One of All Might's Most Terrifying Moment

✖

My Hero Academia has never minced words when it comes to All Might. The Symbol of Peace made a name for himself when he hit the scene, and he dedicated his strength to helping others. Even with him lacking power now, My Hero Academia has kept his strength of character firm, but it turns out he is terrifying in other ways.

After all, the series has grappled with All Might's waning condition and his newfound inability to fight like before. The hero has been crippled in that sense, leaving him to rely on the quirks of others while he handles logistics. But in the most recent chapter of My Hero Academia, All Might flips that script in a rather terrifying way.

The whole thing happens when chapter 313 checks in on the hero as he runs from two villains. He is trying to get to Izuku as All For One has sent a hired gun after him. You can imagine how worried All Might was at this moment, so he had no time for the thugs when they tried to corner him.

The baddies recognize the former hero at once, and they joke about ending him since All Might died long ago with his quirk. What they did not expect was for All Might to exude the kind of command he has. In the same way Stain froze Endeavor with his bloodlust, All Might did the same to these villains. His sheer rage over Izuku's situation made All Might got berserk for a moment. He did not even need to lift a finger to intimidate the thugs, and one panel shows the pair scrambling for safety as All Might stalks them.

The hero might not have a quirk anymore, but All Might has the heart and determination to see the job through still. When Izuku is in danger, no number of roadblocks could stop All Might from saving the boy, and this scene proves he needs no quirk to make that happen.

