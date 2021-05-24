My Hero Academia: All Might Reveals When He'll Die

✖

Yagi Toshinori has been through a lot in life, and My Hero Academia has not made it any easier now that his time as All Might is over. The hero has been grappling with his loss of power for some time now, but he will not let that absence keep him from watching over Izuku. In fact, he is taking his care of the boy to new levels in the manga right now, and All Might has promised he will not be dying unless something drastic goes down.

The confession was given in My Hero Academia this week when chapter 313 went live. The update began with All Might on the run as he tried to catch up with Izuku. The boy is being targeted by a hired gun sent by All For One, so All Might is eager to find his protege. But when he is cornered by two villains, the man proves he needs no powers to terrify others.

(Photo: Shueisha)

"Stand aside! That boy has borne so much more than I ever have - a burden I forced on him," All Might tells the two villains. The message comes after the thugs say the old All Might died a long time ago. They are all too ready to kill the Symbol of Peace, but All Might's commanding presence makes them stop short.

"The day anything happens to that kid is the day I die," All Might continues.

So, there you have it. All Might will only go down under the direst of circumstances. The hero tells the villains he isn't going anywhere because Izuku needs him. All Might made a promise to both Izuku and Inko that he intends to keep. Whether he's got power or not, the former Number One hero is going to help others, and he has no plans on leaving Izuku on his own anytime soon.

What do you make of this threat? Do you even think My Hero Academia will be offing All Might? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.