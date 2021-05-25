My Hero Academia Spots a Clever Detail About Mineta's Costume

✖

My Hero Academia has a ton of superheroes under its belt at this point, and each of them wields a unique power all their own. Of course, these quirks inform how each of these heroes suit up for battle, and Class 1-A showed how diverse the profession gets with its uniforms. And now, one tweet has pointed out something about Mineta that we can never ever unsee.

The post comes from Milenah999 who shared a conversation they had with a friend. It was there they discovered a key part of Mineta's whole outfit, and My Hero Academia fans have flooded with the tweet with disbelief.

Tom realized something and now i can't stop thinking about it. I never realized- pic.twitter.com/5v3tXEM32F — Milenah | matching with Lav | BAKUGOU FRENZY (@Milenah999) May 24, 2021

As you can see above, the striking discovery comes with Mineta's unusual costume. The post points out that Mineta isn't wearing a glorified diaper or armor over his leggings. The oddly shaped shorts are meant to represent a bowl because Mineta is a bowl of grapes.

This little fact has fans yelling in laughter, and it is hard to blame them for the reaction. Mineta is one of the most disliked students at UA Academy, so he is already the butt of most jokes. Now, it seems like Mineta will never escape that status because his bowl-shaped pants are something straight out of a gag manga. We will never be able to watch Mineta in battle the same way after learning this fact, and honestly? I think I'm better because of it.

Clearly, the people who designed Mineta's costume had a sense of humor, so this funny fact suits the character. Let's just hope the higher powers at My Hero Academia avoid steamrolling Bakugo or Todoroki with a cheeky surprise such as this...

