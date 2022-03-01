My Hero Academia: Why Izuku and Bakugo Must Team Up For Final War

My Hero Academia has launched into the final war between the heroes and the villains, and there’s a very specific reason that Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo are needing to stick so closely together for this final conflict. The rivalry between the two young heroes had been the main anchor for the series up until the status quo was shaken beyond repair during the course of the Paranormal Liberation Front War. Going from a rivalry to a very close partnership where they openly relied on one another, the two of them are going to be very important to each other as the rest of the war rolls on.

Although the rest of the heroes are fully aware of Izuku and All Might’s One For All powers and relationship, Bakugo is the one who knows it best. He knows both the ins and outs of that power as close as anyone but Izuku could, and more importantly, he’s the one who also understands Izuku best. When push comes to shove, Bakugo is going to be able to make the quick decisions and will ultimately be the only one who could feasibly make a move fast enough to save Izuku if the worst case scenario takes place.

Chapter 345 of My Hero Academia picks up after the heroes enacting their plans to warp the villains to different areas in order to separate them, and it was importantly revealed that the plan was for Izuku and Bakugo to head to the main area (which is a version of U.A. Academy that has been separated and now floating through the air) and face off against Tomura Shigaraki together. But Bakugo panics when he sees that Izuku had been dragged through a different portal instead.

It’s soon revealed that Izuku has ended up on the same battlefield as Toga, and while that has its own issues, it more important separates Izuku from Bakugo. Although the fact that One For All can’t be passed from person to person anymore means that Bakugo won’t serve that function for the finale, he is the only one who could be able to stand toe to toe with Izuku when it comes to the very important final battles. Just as seen with the prior war, he’ll likely play a very important part in saving Izuku.

Now it’s just a matter of seeing what that save actually turns out to be. Let’s hope it’s not a sacrificial one. What do you think? What do you expect to see from Izuku and Bakugo in the finale? What role will Bakugo play in the final battle? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!