My Hero Academia Unleashes Monoma’s New Power

My Hero Academia has unleashed Neito Monoma’s newest power in the latest chapter of the manga! Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series has reached the next phase of the Final Act as the final war between the heroes and villains has officially broken out. Before this happened, however, the previous chapters of the series teased that Aizawa and All Might had come up with a new plan that would somehow lure All For One and separate all of the villains in order to make the final battle easier on the heroes. Then it was surprisingly revealed that Monoma had a pivotal role in making this plan happen

After previously revealing that Aizawa had tasked Monoma with copying Kurogiri’s quirk (because they weren’t able to make it through to Shirakumo in time) and mastering it in time for the final battle, it was confirmed that he was able to do so and used the copied warp quirk ability to surprise All For One by bringing all of the heroes to the final battlefield. But the newest chapter of the series took this even further and showed off what Monoma could really do with this new power in tow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 345 of the series picked up with the next phase of All Might and Aizawa’s plan, and while the previous chapter had seen Monoma celebrating the fact that he went from a bit player to someone with most important support role ever, he gets to celebrate all the more in this chapter. It’s confirmed that the cage traps set for the villains only bought the heroes an extra few seconds of time, but this is all the heroes needed as Monoma was able to use the copied warp quirk to push all of the villains to different areas.

Laughing as he does, Monoma is able to warp all of the villains into completely different areas as the war between the two sides officially kicks in. Unfortunately, Izuku Midoriya also ends up getting warped to a new location in the process but it’s a great showing of not only how much Monoma has been practicing to master his own copy quirk, but has practiced to master the use of this warp ability as he pulls it off without much trouble. He’s literally helped the heroes start the war in their favor.

What do you think? How do you feel about Monoma getting to show off so much of his copied power? Did you expect him to play such a massive role at the start to this new war? What are you hoping to see next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!