My Hero Academia: Deku's Analysis Makes Him the Perfect One For All User

The current wielder of One For All might just be the most powerful user to ever take on the all-powerful Quirk.

Izuku Midoriya went from a boy who had no powers of his own to find himself in the running for the new "Symbol of Peace". As My Hero Academia's manga continues its final arc, Deku has never fought a bigger battle than he has now as he looks to take down All For One's heir apparent, Shigaraki. With his back against the wall and losing a major power during the conflict, Midoriya once again proves in this latest chapter that he has the brains to match his brawn.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, Chapter 412, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. While the power of One For All inside of All Might would help him to transform into a powerhouse, Deku has found the various abilities allow him to become a high-speed juggernaut. Rather than simply using one power at a time, Midoriya is stacking the powers on top of one another and in doing so, has created several attacks that are unlike anything seen in the world of UA Academy before. While Izuku might have lost one of his most powerful techniques, his brain is still firing on all cylinders.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

Deku's Brains Vs. Brawn

Izuku Midoriya has some introspection in this latest chapter that breaks down just how much work he's doing in his fight against Shigaraki, "Inside my body, focusing on defense, left me immobilized, so in the meantime, I used the Fifth's Blackwhip to flex and extend my muscles manually. Pushing them to the limit builds up power for the Third's Fa Jin, allowing me to unleash blasts of air."

Deku also takes the opportunity to use Shigaraki's new danger sense against the villain. Thanks to mastering the various powers of One For All, Midoriya has also come up with strategies in taking them down. However My Hero Academia ends, it's sure to end with a bang bigger than anything that we've witnessed in the series to date.

Do you think Deku will manage to defeat Shigaraki when all is said and done? Will this fight take place in My Hero Academia's seventh season when it lands later this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.