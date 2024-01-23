My Hero Academia: Why Deku Must Lose One For All to Win Against Shigaraki

My Hero Academia has reached a heated new phase of the final fight between Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki, and the newest chapter of the series is teasing that Deku will need to lose One For All in order to actually win against his greatest villain! Deku and Shigaraki's fight is now the center of the focus of the latest pages of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series as All For One was finally defeated by Katsuki Bakugo and the other heroes' combined efforts. This means it's now all on Deku's shoulders to somehow stop Shigaraki and save the villain from himself.

My Hero Academia has hit a new stress point in Deku's struggle against Shigaraki as the young hero has been trying all kinds of new techniques and mix ups with One For All's quirks to try and deal any real damage to Shigaraki while keeping his decay from reaching Mt. Fuji. But as Deku starts to run out of options with the newest chapter coming to an end, it seems like Deku just might need to say goodbye to One For All's power in order to save Shigaraki and end the fight once and for all.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Does Deku Need to Lose One For All?

My Hero Academia Chapter 412 sees Deku trying his hardest to keep Shigaraki at bay, but the villain is easily pushing back on every single one of Deku's efforts. The users within One For All still believe that killing Shigaraki is the only way to stop him, but Deku himself still believes there's a way to save Shigaraki from his terrible past and free him from that trauma. It's something that the Second User, Kudo, is staunchly against, but starts to think on it as the chapter comes to an end and he seemingly notices Star and Stripe within the One For All space.

Kudo explains that he was initially against Deku's idea of somehow saving the villain thinking it was born from naivete, but working together with Deku has shown him that this is Deku's true ideal at the core of his being. It seems like he's coming to terms with this as the chapter comes to an end as he notes that it's time to part ways with One For All while betting it all on Deku. It's not clear as to whether this means Deku will lose One For All so that Star and Stripe's New Order can take full effect, or if it just means the Second User will leave.

Either way, it seems that disrupting this connection between One For All and All For One's power is the one key strategy that could bring about a victory.