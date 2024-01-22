My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Question's Deku's Goal for Shigaraki

My Hero Academia is now in the midst of the final fight between Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki, and the final moments from the newest chapter of the series is questioning what Deku really wants for Shigaraki! When All For One was finally defeated by Katsuki Bakugo and the rest of the heroes' efforts, it all shifted onto Deku's shoulders as now he needs to find some way to put a stop to Shigaraki's destructive rampage. But as the fight continues, it's only becoming increasingly more clear that Deku is still hoping to somehow save Shigaraki with this fight.

My Hero Academia previously revealed that Deku was hoping to save Shigaraki from himself after seeing a younger version of the villain within the shared One For All and All For One power, and as the fight continues he has yet to give up that dream. It's this ideal that's clashing with the rest of the users within One For All's power as they see they need to defeat the villain for good, but Deku wants to save him instead. As the newest chapter of the series comes to an end, Deku still wants to figure out the source of Shigaraki's pain and rage.

(Photo: Shueisha)

My Hero Academia: Deku STILL Wants to Save Shigaraki

My Hero Academia Chapter 212 picks up with Deku doing everything he can with One For All's quirks to keep up in the fight with Shigaraki. He's managed to use each of the techniques in new ways to keep the villain on his toes, but the more he struggles the more Deku grows exhausted. Shigaraki continues to egg on Deku over the fact that the hero wants to save him, and even notes that the crying child Deku once saw is no longer in need of saving as he "buried" it deep.

Although Nana Shimura and the other One For All users still want Deku to take down Shigaraki by any means necessary, Deku refuses. Noticing that Shigaraki didn't get rid of that crying child inside of him but instead buried it, Deku's only more curious why Shigaraki won't let go of his painful past despite how much it's changed him to the monster he's become. He feels a human heart within Shigaraki, and now it's going to be tested just how human Shigaraki really could be at his core.

Do you think Deku will be able to save Shigaraki before this fight comes to an end?