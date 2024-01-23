My Hero Academia: Why Shigaraki Stealing Part of One For All Was a Terrible Move

Many of the battles of My Hero Academia's final arc have already ended, but the biggest fight that will decide the future of Hero Society rages on. Deku and Shigaraki are pitting their powers against one another, but the villain was able to gain a big advantage over the wielder of One For All. While the heir to All For One might have more powers than Deku, Izuku Midoriya's experience with the many Quirks he houses might prove to sore him a much needed win when all is said and done.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 412, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory. In the recent battle between Shigaraki and Deku, the former was able to steal one of One For All's most efficient powers in "Danger Sense". Working somewhat like Peter Parker's "Spider-sense" from Marvel Comics, Midoriya has lost a major advantage thanks to no longer having this skill which could help him dodge from life-threatening blows. Luckily, Izuku is mastering quite a few of the abilities that he still has at his disposal.

(Photo: Shueisha & BONES)

The Dangers of Danger Sense

Despite no longer having his Danger Sense, and Shigaraki now having this power at his disposal, Deku relays to readers how much he's learned, "I applied the Second's Gearshift in low gear to the Sixth's smokescreen, holding the cloud in place. Then, unleashing the Fifth's Blackwhip while Shigaraki's vision was obscured caused the Fourth's Danger Sense to set off a constant alarm in his head."

Thanks to being so familiar with the skill, Midoriya might just know how to make it a weakness to Shigaraki, as he explains, "After all, I know the risks of relying too heavily on danger sense." The fight is far from over at this point, as the world continues to watch on for the battle that will determine Hero Society's future. In winning the fight against Shigaraki, the stage might be set for Deku to lose One For All forever.

Do you think Deku will lose his powers in order to save Hero Society? What are your predictions for the grand finale of My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.