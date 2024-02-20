My Hero Academia Reveals Deku's New Connection to Shigaraki

Deku might be in the running for the next Symbol of Peace in My Hero Academia, but he has had to witness some dark events in an attempt to lay claim to that title. Once the Paranormal Liberation War ended, for example, Izuku Midoriya found himself working to keep Hero Society together while sporting a far darker costume to do so. In the latest chapters of the shonen's manga, Deku has once again sported an appearance that looks more like a villain than a hero, and has ironically, come closer than ever to Shigrakia in the process.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 414, be forewarned that we'll be diving into major spoiler territory. Deku and the Vestiges of One For All have a plan, and it's not a great one. In an effort to take down Shigaraki, the combined forces for good that share the same body have decided on a last ditch effort. Hoping to transfer One For All's power to Shigaraki to have the Vestiges assault the young antagonist's mind, Deku is trying his best to stay alive while also encountering some unexpected issues in the process.

(Photo: Shueisha)

All For One Deku And One For All Shigaraki

As Deku attempts to have the Vestiges jump ship, the plan has his mind merging with Shigaraki's. As the original One For All user reveals, Midoriya begins to see memories of All For One's heir blend with his own, with Toga and Dabi looming large during the first memory. Following this return of these big-name villains, Deku returns to the Sports Festival Arc, facing down Shoto Todoroki. In a strange turn of events, Spinner appears on the platform, showing how the memories are mish-mashing in the shonen protagonist's head.

The final battle will be making its way to the anime adaptation this May, as My Hero Academia is planning to release the start of its seventh season. At present, Studio BONES hasn't confirmed if this will be the final season of the popular show, though it's hard to imagine how this arc could be split into two for a potential season eight.

Do you think that One For All and All For One will vanish in My Hero Academia's grand finale? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.