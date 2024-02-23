My Hero Academia's Creator Names Deku's New Dark Transformation

Deku might be on his way to becoming the new Symbol of Peace, but My Hero Academia is putting him in some dark times to save Hero Society. During the sixth season of the anime adaptation, anime viewers were able to witness Izuku Midoriya taking on a decidedly darker approach when fighting against villainy. Now, in recent chapters of the shonen's manga, Deku has once again needed to travel to the "dark side" and series creator Kohei Horikoshi has given Midoriya's latest form an official name.

My Hero Academia's days are currently numbered, as Horikoshi hasn't been shy about the idea that this is the final battle featuring the young heroes of Class 1-A and the antagonists that make up the League of Villains. Without diving into spoiler territory too much, the final arc has already wrapped some of the biggest conflicts to date, while One For All and All For One spar via Midoriya and Shigaraki. Long has it been Deku's hope that the inheritor of All For One still has a spark of hope somewhere in his psyche, though considering the ghoulish acts that Shigaraki has committed in the past, redemption seems unlikely for the current big bad.

My Hero Academia's Homage to a Certain Symbiote

In a recent blurb in Weekly Shonen Jump, Horikoshi confirmed that Deku's dark new form was "Deku Overlay", but in his mind, it was "Carnage". Throughout his artistic career, Kohei hasn't hidden his love of North American comic books, even doing so when it came to Marvel's resident symbiotes. For example, the mangaka was more than thrilled to express his desire to check out the film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and we have to imagine Marvel's serial killing symbiote played a role in Deku's new name.

While this is the final arc of My Hero Academia, Kohei Horikoshi hasn't stated how many more chapters the series has left in the tank. However the shonen manga does come to an end, it's sure to be a major event in the anime world.

What do you think of the name of Deku's latest dark form? Do you think we'll see this moment as a part of the anime's seventh season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.

