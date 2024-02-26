My Hero Academia: Singer TK Teases Season Seven's Opening

My Hero Academia has a lot on its plate this year. If you did not know, the series is moving ahead with its manga at full speed, and it has a movie on the horizon. Of course, fans are also eyeing My Hero Academia season seven as the show is slated to go live before long. Not long ago, the comeback made headlines when one of anime's most famous opening artists signed on. And now, TK from Ling Tosite Sigure is teasing his big project.

The update comes straight from My Hero Academia as TK posted a note to fans in English and Japanese. It is there the singer admits he struggled to create music for My Hero Academia at first as he was intimidated. But one day, something as simple as soap sparked a song.

"I have been thinking about what I, who have no personality or talent and am far from being a hero, could depict with music for this animation. The theme of this song was born the moment a soap bubble flew in front of me, reflecting the rainbow colors so vividly that it disappeared, leaving its shape on the concrete. Is this battle, which continues while being deprived and even acquiring pain, for oneself or for someone else? May the brightness that shines through the tattered world be engraved with this song," TK wrote.

Of course, anime fans are eager to see what TK has in store for My Hero Academia, and that is hardly surprising given his career. You may not know the artist by name, but if you have listened to any anisong playlist, there is a good chance you've seen "Unravel". The opening for Tokyo Ghoul came to life under TK, and the song is considered one of anime's best themes of all time. From Code Geass to Chainsaw Man and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, TK is one of the most sought-after rock stars in Japan. And soon, My Hero Academia will be treated to a song by TK.

If you are excited for the anime's comeback, you are not alone. You can check out the rest of My Hero Academia before season seven goes live this May. My Hero Academia is streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

What do you think about My Hero Academia's latest hire?