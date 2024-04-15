My Hero Academia Sneaks In Special Nod to Creator's Last Manga

My Hero Academia has put Kohei Horikoshi on the map. The artist went from being a fan of Shonen Jump to one of its biggest creators. These days, My Hero Academia has manga readers pressed as its final act is heating up. And thanks to a new update, fans were treated to a look back at Horikoshi's last manga.

The reference came in the midst of My Hero Academia chapter 420 as Aizawa began recruiting more heroes to the battlefield. During the run, Aizawa encounter a slew of pros, current and former, and that is where Astro from Barrage was shown.

Horikoshi bringing back Astro from his old series as a hero was a nice touch icl pic.twitter.com/r6TLE5Dm5q — Tomura 🐐 (@shiggishot) April 11, 2024

The character is seen offering up his services to Aizawa in the war, and Eraser Head is quick to accept. Some fans may have assumed the scene was one of good will, but Horikoshi put more into. After all, the hero shown before Aizawa hails from Barrage, the manga Horikoshi published in 2012.

The character's name is Astro, and they are the lead of Barrage. He is impossible to mistake given his perfectly styled hair, after all. This homage to Barrage marks a first in My Hero Academia has Horikoshi doesn't often look back on his own works. The manga features tons of comic book easter eggs and Star Wars nods, but Barrage is a first for Horikoshi.

If you are not familiar with Barrage, the series ran in 2011 under Shueisha just three years before My Hero Academia launched. The series launched in full a year later, and it tells the story of Astro, a young man from the slums of Industria. Barrage travels the slums looking for more to life when he encounters the prince of Industria who looks just like him. And after a series of events, Astro becomes the planet's prince much to the suspicion of enemy aliens.

Sadly, Barrage lasted two volumes before being cut by Shonen Jump. The world of manga is cutthroat, but eventually, Horikoshi found his big break. My Hero Academia is considered one of the biggest shonen series to ever launch under Shueisha. From its manga to its anime, My Hero Academia's reach is massive, so it feels good seeing Barrage make a cameo in its final act.

Did you catch this My Hero Academia reference...?