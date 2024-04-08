My Hero Academia Reveals All For One's Final Form

My Hero Academia has reached a heated turning point in the final fight between Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki, and things have gotten even worse with the reveal of All For One's final form! The final war against the villains has finally reached the final confrontation between Deku and Shigaraki, and the two of them had merged minds as a way for Deku to somehow reach Shigaraki at his core. He was successful in doing so as Deku got to see what really makes Shigaraki tick, but he did not get to celebrate this victory for too long before things were ruined.

While Deku had managed to get through to Shigaraki and have him open his eyes to what he's really doing, it was soon revealed that All For One's consciousness was still existing within the recesses within Shigaraki's subconscious despite the fact that All For One's body had been destroyed. This moment of weakness within Shigaraki was what All For One needed to take over his body completely, and thus resulted in All For One's final form within Shigaraki's body under total control.

My Hero Academia: All For One's Final Form Explained

My Hero Academia Chapter 419 sees All For One digging the knife deeper into Shigaraki's wounded mind by revealing that he actually played a direct hand in the destructive villain Shigaraki has become. Not only giving him the Decay quirk (after forcibly removing the quirk he had at first), but going as far as revealing that he had stealthily encouraged Shigaraki's father to have another child (and literally breeding his future vessel). This shocked Shigaraki so much that All For One finally and completely took control of the body.

With All For One taking control, Shigaraki's physical form had changed as well. Bits of his mind still remains, but All For One quiets it with a hand over his mouth. It's a different design for Shigaraki, and while it's a subtle one, it's clear that All For One is now poising himself as the true final villain in the series once again. Defeating him is a whole other story altogether, however.

How do you feel about All For One's final form in My Hero Academia?