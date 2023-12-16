My Hero Academia Creator Reveals Original Plans For Traitor

My Hero Academia has been hinting at the identity of a traitor in Class 1-A's midst for quite some time. Arriving at this year's Jump Festa, creator Kohei Horikoshi took the opportunity to discuss a number of topics as the anime event had revealed the release date of season seven and when the fourth movie will arrive. In discussing his shonen masterpiece, Horikoshi also revealed that he was planning to make one character a tool of All For One, the series' big bad.

Warning. If you don't know the identity of My Hero Academia's traitor, this article will go into spoiler territory for the anime's seventh season and beyond. Before the final fight was forged in the shonen's manga, Aoyama was revealed to be the traitor of UA Academy. Being granted his Quirk by All For One, the young hero was relaying information back to the villain not just to pay him back, but to protect his parents. The major villain of the series had threatened to wipe Aoyama and his family off the map, and so, the flashy young crime fighter was stuck between a rock and a hard place. In a shocking twist, Kohei revealed at this year's Jump Festa that he had another traitor in mind who wasn't a part of the student body.

My Hero Academia: A New Traitor

During his time on stage, Horikoshi shared the idea that he would make Naomasa Tsukauchi All For One's "puppet". If you need a refresher on which character this is, Naomasa is a detective in the police force who has routinely been aiding All Might and the professional heroes of Japan. As it stands, Tsukauchi has never been confirmed to have a Quirk, so perhaps Kohei was originally thinking of having All For One dangle one over the detective's head.

Tsukauchi might have a supporting role in the main series, but the police officer is a big part of the side story of the franchise, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. Surprisingly enough, there has been no word of the story of Crawler receiving an anime adaptation as of yet. Perhaps, once the main series ends its anime adaptation, Vigilantes might receive a television series to help further flesh out the superhero world for anime fans.

