My Hero Academia Clarifies the Scope of the Deika City Tragedy

The war between the Meta Liberation Army and the League of Villains have ended, but the ramifications of the battle continue. As the armies of both Re-Destro and Shigaraki have merged into the newly formed Paranormal Liberation Army, promising one of the biggest threats that the heroes have ever seen to date. This is to say nothing of the human cost as the battelgrounds for the slobberknocker are still picking up the pieces and the scope of the damage done to Deika City are being assessed. Will the town ever recover?

As a new arc begins for the students of UA Academy, attempting to improve not just their quirks but their ability to navigate through the world of super heroics in the age of media, a news report breaks down just how much destruction was done to Deika. The battle itself was compared to that of the “Kamino Incident” which was the fight between All Might and All For One, wherein the heroes attempted to shut down the League of Villains once and for all.

While the destruction was noted as being larger in Deika than Kamino, the loss of life was less simply due to Deika’s “remote location” as the battle between Re-Desto and Shigaraki wrecked havoc upon the city. When Shigaraki’s powers “awakened” and he gained a huge power boost, the city was “decayed” causing numerous buildings to fall apart within his presence. With his newly boosted quirk in tow, the leader of the League of Villains managed to defeat Re-Destro by essentially nuking his legs, yet the city certainly suffered because of it.

My Hero Academia has suffered some severe catastrophes in the wake of both hero and villain battles, though when Shigaraki is involved, the stakes are raised that much higher.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.