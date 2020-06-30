My Hero Academia Reveals Gigantomachia's Dark Orders

✖

My Hero Academia is currently taking readers through one of the most deadly story arcs that they have ever experienced in the history of the franchise with the Paranormal Liberation War, and the forces of Shigaraki and the League of Villains have proved to be some of the biggest that the heroes have ever faced, with the decaying villain's orders to Gigantomachia showing just how serious he is. As Shigaraki now wields the power of All For One, he now is able to count the larger than life villain as one of his most ardent followers.

Warning! If you have yet to read Chapter 276 of My Hero Academia, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory for the Paranormal Liberation War!

For those unfamiliar with Gigantomachia, he was essentially All For One's "Ace in the Hole", a private bodyguard with super strength and the ability to grow many times his normal size should the situation require it. With All For One being captured during his latest fight against All Might, the villainous leader of the League of Villains dictated that the growing antagonist should follow Shigaraki's lead and protect the boy from any incoming threats to his life as he ascended the ranks of the villains. With the Paranormal Liberation Front having an army of over one hundred thousand villains, the genetic experiments of Dr. Garaki, an All For One powered Shigaraki, and Gigantomachia at their backs, there has never been a scarier time to be a hero.

Shigaraki tells Gigantomachia, in no uncertain terms, to "kill every person he sees", proving that the villains are definitely playing for keeps this time around.

Gigantomachia recently appeared in the fourth season of the anime for My Hero Academia, once in the present and once during a flashback. In the present, Gigantomachia was shown threatening the elder hero in Gran Torino as the professional heroes attempted to capture the teleporting villain, Kurogiri. Proving just how strong he was, Torino was forced to retreat. In the past, we saw Gigantomachia have a hand in pushing Red Riot to become a professional hero, as the villain threatened his friends in search of directions.

