My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Sees SPOILER Rescue Aizawa

✖

My Hero Academia's latest chapter ended with a major cliffhanger that saw Shota Aizawa saved by a surprising someone! It's been looking pretty rough for Aizawa throughout My Hero Academia's hero and villain war so far as he's been more emotional vulnerable than ever. Thanks to Tomura Shigaraki's new Plus Ultra level of power, Aizawa is also more physically vulnerable than ever. Putting himself in Shigaraki's crosshairs in order to temporarily make sure that he can't use his quirks, Aizawa can barely defend himself while injured and forcing himself to keep his eyes open as long as possible.

Naturally, with Aizawa putting such a huge target on himself Shigaraki lunges toward the pro hero. Out of options, Aizawa decides to make one final stand against the ultra powered villain. But unexpectedly, Chapter 276 of the series ends with the major cliffhanger that saw Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo rush to his side to save him.

As Shigaraki lunged toward Aizawa, he began to see flashes of his Class 1-A students. Vowing to himself that he can't die here because he still needs to watch over Midoriya, Bakugo, Shinso, and the members of Class 1-A until they graduate and officially become pro heroes. He then decides to dig in his heels and prepares for one final fight against Shigaraki while also trying to grasp that this might be his last.

(Photo: Shueisha)

But soon, Gran Torino, Deku, and Bakugo rush to his aid. Deku manages to tackle Shigaraki down with a dose of his Full Cowling (which has gotten even stronger), and he and Bakugo are prepared to take on Shigaraki knowing full well that his current form is far stronger than anything they can handle. Not only that, but Torino warned Deku about what could happen if Shigaraki got his hands on One For All's power too.

As the war between heroes and villains reaches its apex for now, several heroes alongside Deku and Bakugo are now in danger of being wiped out by Shigaraki's terrible power. There are a lot of players currently in place, and as the arc reaches its end, it does not look like everyone is going to make it out of the battle in one piece. But what do you think?

Will everyone make it out of this fight with Shigaraki alive? Is Aizawa going to die? Will the series critically injure Bakugo or Midoriya? How will this fight come to an end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.