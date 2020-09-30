My Hero Academia Shares Bakugo's Plans to Help Izuku

✖

The latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga has fans reeling following what might be the killing blow to a beloved character, but before that blow was struck, Midoriya found himself finding some much needed aid with his "frenemy" in Bakugo who had formulated a plan to end Shigaraki and the Paranormal Liberation War. With many casualties being inflicted on both the heroes and villains of the series with this latest arc, everyone is leaving everything they have on the table and it's clear that this story line is going to have lasting ramifications on the world of UA Academy!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, Chapter 285, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

Midoriya is pushing his power of the Quirk of One For All to the limit in his fight against Shigaraki, doing everything he can to keep the leader of the Paranormal Libeartion Front in the air where he can't do any more damage to the heroes or the world at large. Unleashing power after power in rapid succession, Izuku only can last that much longer before his body gives out and he suffers from permanent damage, not even taking into account what the leader of the League of Villains will do to him should he cease. As Bakugo witnesses the titanic tussle taking place in the air, he formulates a plan.

Bakugo, Midoriya, and Todoroki had been in an "internship program" for the current number one hero in Endeavor, learning how to better harness their Quirks and it's in this that the exploding hero is able to ask Shoto's dad to step in on his plan. As Todoroki, Endeavor, and Bakugo head toward the battle taking place in the air, the number one hero unleashes his top attack in Prominence Burn, leaving Shigaraki crippled.

Bakugo's role did not stop here however, as he saved Deku by hurling himself in front of Shigaraki's attack, being impaled by the killer strands of All For One and potentially dying in the process. In a scene that pays homage to Izuku saving his "bully" in the first episode, Bakugo sacrifices himself to save his friend.

What did you think of Bakugo's plan and subsequent sacrifice? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!