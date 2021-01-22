My Hero Academia Promo Teases the Hero's Reaction to the Villains' Gains

✖

The War Arc for My Hero Academia has come to a close in the pages of its manga, bringing to a close the Earth-shattering battle between the heroes of UA Academy and the villains of the Paranormal Liberation Front, but it seems as if Shigaraki and his forces are wasting no time in their next nefarious scheme as a preview for Chapter 298 has landed! With the heroes licking their wounds following the massive brawl, the future definitely doesn't seem as bright for Midoriya and company as it once did before the events of this saga!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapters of My Hero Academia and don't want the War Arc spoiled for you, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article!

In the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, we saw Shigaraki, possessed by his mentor All For One, breaking into the prison known as Tartarus, releasing a number of familiar villains on the world at large. With the League of Villains managing to free All For One's physical form, it seems as if that even with the defeat of the villains in the War Arc, things have never been more dangerous for the heroes as there are now two All For Ones walking the Earth. On top of All For One's newfound freedom, former League of Villains' members such as Muscular has also been freed!

Twitter User Aitai Ki Mochi shared this preview for the next chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, that clearly shows that the heroes will be reacting to the finale of the War Arc and the prison break that has made their world that much darker in its wake:

The BNHA teaser summary for Chapter 298 reads: "The fight is over but...What will the heroes do then!?" — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) January 17, 2021

While the fifth season of the anime is set to drop later this spring, don't expect the War Arc to be covered within it, as there is some serious ground that the television show needs to cover before hitting the monumental hero and villain battle.

