My Hero Academia Teases the Return of Stain, Overhaul and More

My Hero Academia teases the return of Hero Killer Stain, Overhaul and more with the newest chapter of the series! Although My Hero Academia was steeped in a full on war for the majority of 2020, it seems events are nowhere near calming down as the status quo shake ups continue with the newest chapter of the series. Because while the war was tough on both sides of the conflict, All For One is taking advantage of the chaos from the fight to enact the next major phase of his plan...which is to free himself from prison.

When All For One was first placed into the Tartarus super prison, it seemed like he was casual about his loss to All Might in their presumably final confrontation. As it's revealed in Chapter 297 of the series, his glib attitude toward the whole ordeal was because he was confident that he would break out of Tartarus. And in doing so, also freeing villains such as Hero Killer Stain, Overhaul, Muscular, Kurogiri and more in the process.

Chapter 297 of the series sees All For One continue to take control of Shigaraki's body as he leads an army of Nomu on the Tartarus prison. Easily making it through those defenses, All For One activates an EMP like quirk that deactivates the restraints and locks throughout the prison. During all of this, those also in the prison are able to break out of their cells as well.

(Photo: Shueisha)

While we don't get a glimpse of all the freed prisoners, the series teases we'll be seeing villains like Overhaul (who's thought is only reuniting with his boss), Moonfish, Muscular, Kurogiri (who's still been deactivated just as when Aizawa had seen him before), and even Hero Killer Stain in action once more. But there's a wrench in their escape, however, because All For One has managed to free himself as well.

With All For One making his escape from Tartarus and essentially building himself a powerful new army of villains with this breakout (not to mention the remaining Nomu and Paranormal Liberation Front forces), even if Overhaul and Stain somehow return to the fight it'll be under a completely new status quo. They won't be able to just run wild as they want anymore.

