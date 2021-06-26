My Hero Academia Season 5 to Go on Break Next Week

✖

My Hero Academia has confirmed Season 5 will be going on break next week! My Hero Academia has now kicked off the second cour of its fifth season, and with the start of this new cour came a whole new arc. The first pieces of this new arc began to set in place with the previous episode, but the newest episode of the series saw Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki officially begin their newest mandatory work study under the number one hero, Endeavor. But there's unfortunately going to be a little speed bump as the new arc continues.

Previous reports had sprung up earlier this month about the anime taking a break in July, and that is really the case. Thankfully it's not going to be a long hiatus, however. My Hero Academia has confirmed that the fifteenth episode of Season 5 will not be airing on Saturday, July 3rd due to special programming in Japan. With Nippon TV's THE MUSIC DAY special program taking place on that day instead, Episode 103 of the series will now be debuting the week after on Saturday, July 10th as noted through the anime's official Twitter account:

This is probably going to be a rough week for fans of both the manga and anime runs of My Hero Academia. Although it has yet to be confirmed, Kohei Horikoshi's original manga release will reportedly be going on a break this same weekend. Chapter 319 of the series has been reported to release on Sunday, July 11th -- rather than on July 4th -- this has yet to be confirmed by Shueisha themselves however.

With Season 5 of the series officially kicking off the Endeavor Agency arc and teasing something even more intense to come later in the season, this extra bit of waiting is going to be a little tough for many! But what do you think of My Hero Academia's fifth season so far? Excited to see what's going to happen before it's all over? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!