My Hero Academia Reunites Nana With Her Son in Emotional Scene

The Quirk of One For All might be in Deku's hands at the moment, but My Hero Academia is setting the stage for an unsure future for the wild power. As the fight continues that will cap off the shone superhero series, the final arc sees the Vestiges of One For All taking center stage. In a last-ditch effort to defeat Shigaraki, his grandmother Nana Shimura is taking the opportunity to have a long-awaited reunion with her grandson that might determine the victor of the Final Arc.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest manga chapter of My Hero Academia, Chapter 417, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Deku's plan to defeat Shigaraki is a risky one, as the young hero has discovered that the idea of punching out All For One's latest inheritor isn't an option. In order to take down his current opponent, Midoriya is transferring the Vestiges of One For All into Shigaraki's head, hoping that a psychic attack will take down the biggest villain that is still standing. While most of the Vestiges abandoned ship, Shimura wasn't given access, creating an opportunity for the long-awaited reunion.

(Photo: Studio BONES)

Nana Shimura Reunites With Her Hero Hating Son

Nana's son, aka Shigaraki's father, didn't look too kindly on his mother's crime-fighting career. Blaming her for leaving him when he was a child, All Might's mentor is able to witness the abuse that was given to Shigaraki as a child for the first time by entering his mind. In trying to win the day, Nana Shimura reaches out to her son and dialogues about what had happened thanks to her abandoning him.

"He didn't keep the photo because he wanted to. He couldn't part ways with it. All along, all that time, he just couldn't bear to abandon it and the scars I inflicted on him got passed down to Shigaraki. If only I could've taken down All For One and gone home to my son. I'm sorry Kotaro. Your mom was weak. I'm sorry I never made it home to you. Sorry. Grandma's to blame."

