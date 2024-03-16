My Hero Academia Confirms New Theory About Eri's Rewind Quirk

Eri is one of the strongest young heroes in Hero Society, and she might have been putting in serious work in the background.

While Eri might not have the power to bring down buildings or utilize multiple Quirks at the same time in My Hero Academia, her powers are coming in handy for UA Academy's heroes. As the final arc continues in the pages of the superhero shonen's manga, the young girl who was saved from Overhaul has had enough of being on the sidelines. Looking to enter the fray, creator Kohei Horikoshi might have been hinting at some big things that Eri was doing in the background of this last war.

Warning. If you have yet to read My Hero Academa's latest manga chapter, Chapter 416, be forewarned that we'll be navigating some serious spoiler territory. Deku has unleashed his "Carnage" form, one of his darkest looks to date, in an effort to defeat Shigaraki and finally usher in an era of peace for Hero Society. With the battle being televised around the world, Eri finds herself trying to enter the fight but is stopped by Ectoplasm. Trying to stop her from jumping on the battlefield, Ectoplasm reminds Eri that her Quirk is "not yet replenished", meaning that she has been using her powers in the background on quite a few heroes.

(Photo: Studio BONES)

Eri's Quirk Unleashed

We've seen Eri use her powers on the likes of Deku and Mirio so far, but in one panel in chapter 416, we have the chance to get a brief glimpse of the child by Eraserhead's side. During the Paranormal Liberation War, the UA Academy teacher found himself losing a leg and an eye fighting against Shigaraki. Aside from healing most wounds, Eri can also take targets back to an earlier time in their lives, which might mean that Aizawa can return to his former glory for this last brawl.

Before Eri can make her way to help Deku in his fight against Shigaraki, she encounters the young boy Kota. With each of these kids being heavily influenced by Midoriya's spirit, Horikoshi might be setting the stage for the next generation to carry the torch. Since Deku is losing the powers of One For All thanks to his strategy of taking down Shigaraki, the world is going to need heroes regardless of whether the heroes claim victory.

Do you think Eri healed Eraserhead in the background of the final arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.