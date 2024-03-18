My Hero Academia Season 7 Promo Puts Toga in the Limelight

My Hero Academia is gearing up for its big anime return later this Spring, and Season 7 is highlighting Himiko Toga's role in the new episodes with a special promo! My Hero Academia's sixth season threw Japan into chaos as both Tomura Shigaraki and All For One launched their full takeover and villains started to run amok. The heroes tried their hardest to face off against the Paranormal Liberation Front, but there were some massive losses that shook up the hero world for the worst from that point on. Now it's time to finally continue this war with new episodes.

My Hero Academia will be officially starting its adaptation of the final battles with Season 7 of the anime, and one of these battles will be focused on Himiko Toga. The villain has been a key part of the anime series ever since she was introduced back in the early seasons, and ever since we've been learning more and more about what makes her tick. But there are still some final things to learn, and that's what's being teased with the special Toga promo for My Hero Academia Season 7 that you can check out below:

When to Watch My Hero Academia Season 7

My Hero Academia Season 7 will officially premiere on May 4th, but the anime will actually be returning earlier in the Spring with the start of the Spring 2024 anime schedule this April. Premiering on April 6th and continuing through until April 27th, "My Hero Academia Memories" will be a special slate of four planned recap episodes with the promise of some new footage included to help fans catch up with everything that's happened in the anime before Season 7 kicks the final fights into high gear.

My Hero Academia's fourth movie will also be releasing across Japan on August 2nd, but has yet to announce an international release date as of the time of this writing. Titled My Hero Academia: You're Next, this film will feature a story taking place in between the events of Season 6 and 7. If you wanted to catch up with everything that's happened so far before the anime returns, you can check out all six seasons of My Hero Academia (along with the OVA specials) now streaming on Crunchyroll.

What are you hoping to see from Toga in My Hero Academia Season 7?