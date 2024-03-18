My Hero Academia Introduces Deku's Dangerous New Battlefield

My Hero Academia is now in the climax of the final fight between Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki, and the newest chapter of the series has introduced Deku to a dangerous new battlefield within Shigaraki's mind! The final fight between Deku and Shigaraki is now the only one left as Deku needs to do everything he can to stop the villain or Japan (and likely the rest of the world) will be destroyed. But as Deku's fight continues, it was clear that he'll need to use a different tactic in order to fully defeat the villain's overwhelming power.

My Hero Academia's previous chapters saw Deku then figure out that the only way he would be able to stop Shigaraki was by using One For All's Vestiges to break through Shigaraki's physical and mental defenses to make a big enough crack in the villain's armor for Deku to break through. It means that Deku will now need to somehow get into Shigaraki's mind and somehow get him to drop all of the hate he had been using his entire life to this point, and now Deku needs to overcome Shigaraki's mind defenses.

(Photo: Shueisha)

My Hero Academia: Deku vs. Shigaraki

My Hero Academia Chapter 417 sees Deku successfully break through Shigaraki's mind defenses with the use of the rest of the Vestiges within One For All (except for Nana Shimura). It's here that Deku finds himself in front of a recreation of Shigaraki's childhood home, and Deku discovers that it's Shigaraki's own origin and will be the place where the villain is most vulnerable. It's through this that Deku sees the villain's past for the first time in which his family had led him down the path where he is to this day.

Deku then finds himself against physical manifestations of villains from his past within Shigaraki's mind, and it was just as heartbreaking for Nana as it was for Deku. Breaking through the final of Shigaraki's defenses with Nana's help, Deku now faces off against the young Shigaraki that he once saw within the One For All space before all of these final fights began. It's just a matter of whether or not the two can properly connect.

How are you liking this new shift in Deku's fight with Shigaraki? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!