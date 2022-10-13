My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Teases Spinner's Worrisome Comeback

My Hero Academia is laying everything on the table when it comes to its Final Arc, as Deku and his fellow heroes are doing quite well currently against Shigaraki, All For One, and their villainous army. Unfortunately for the UA Academy's crime fighters, it would seem that the villains have a major ace up their sleeves as a power-up has been displayed from a surprising source, the lizard-looking antagonist known as Spinner. While Spinner doesn't have a Quirk that puts him on the same playing field as Shigaraki and Dabi, it seems that things have changed.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 369, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory.

Since the Final Arc began, All For One recognized the importance of Spinner, not based on his power level, but rather, as a totem for the Paranormal Liberation Front when it comes to rallying regular citizens to their cause. The lizard-looking villain had a rough time growing up, with his appearance looking far from human and thus being a representative of how Hero Society was able to let down so many with the way that it operated. Since debuting as a part of the League of Villains, Spinner has aligned himself with Shigaraki's dream and is working to change the world in honor of a new system.

In the final panel of Chapter 369, we see a very different-looking Spinner, clearly having put on some serious muscle mass as a result of whatever All For One had done to him. While it hasn't been revealed if Spinner has become the latest recipient of All For One's Quirk, the villains have demonstrated their capacity for using science to transfer numerous Quirks into different bodies. With Spinner looking more terrifying than ever before, he might be a trump card for the antagonists, but this doesn't bode well for the young antagonist's future considering how it might ravage his body in the process.

