My Hero Academia Flashback Proves the Second One For All User is the Greatest

My Hero Academia has been spending the last few chapters of the series exploring the past connections between One For All and All For One, and a major flashback into the past has proven the Second User is pretty much the greatest. After the heroes had been spending the recent slate of chapters in the manga struggling against Tomura Shigaraki's fearsome power, Izuku Midoriya made it to the scene and have kicked off their final fight between the two. Hoping to channel all of his power to end the fight as quickly as he can, this effort has actually shaken All For One to his core.

As Izuku began using the full extent of One For All's power against Shigaraki, it had been shaking All For One within the villain's body. When Izuku started using the Second User's meta ability, this had been giving All For One sudden flashbacks as Shigaraki tried to make sense of why those particular thoughts were flooding his mind at the time. Taking it one step further with the newest chapter of the series, we actually got to see a pivotal moment between All For One and the Second User in their final confrontation. And the Second User left a big impact on the villain:

AFO being unable to steal OFA from the 2nd because he had already passed it on and was fighting using only its ember (just like All Might in Kamino) is the coolest shit ever. Look at his smug smile #MHA369 pic.twitter.com/3zVg3nVeJG — Rukasu (@RukasuMHA) October 10, 2022

Chapter 369 of My Hero Academia sees All For One reflecting on his final fight with One For All's (still yet unnamed) Second User. He wonders why he's beginning to see all of One For All's past users within its power, and remembers defeating the Second User. He realizes that the meta ability didn't seem like a big deal when they fought with one another, and that he wrote off the user's resistance as meaningless. Even though by that point the second user had passed on his power to the third by that point (and was just using its final embers), it was still a moment that left an impact on the villain.

Izuku's current efforts against the villains as One For All's power is now making an impact on him in the present, so despite the villain's intentions to bury the past as meaningless, it's now coming back stronger than ever before. Now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not Deku can change the future with the use of this power too. How do you feel about this look into the Second User's past? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!