My Hero Academia Creator Sparks Concern With Worrying Author's Note

It isn't easy being a manga artist. If the fandom's high expectations weren't enough to contend with along with your drawing abilities, there is the industry itself to consider. For years, manga creators have been put through the wringer when it comes to health issues thanks to their intense schedules. Some incredible artists have been waylaid by health-related issues, and now, a new note by the creator of My Hero Academia has fans raising their brows.

The note comes directly from My Hero Academia's creator Kohei Horikoshi as he posted an author's note recently. It was there the artist addressed a recent absence from Shonen Jump as My Hero Academia took a short break. It turns out the manga artist was off due to a health issue, and it left his ears... leaking.

Yes, you did read that right. Horikoshi's ears were impacted by a recent illness, and his account of the ordeal is gnarly to say the least.

"Fluid kept coming from my ears, but now it finally stopped. My ears were at the brink of death, that was close," the artist shared.

Clearly, Horikoshi was contending with a gnarly illness while on a break, but it seems the artist is on the mend. Still, fans are flooding the Internet with well wishes as the artist continues work on My Hero Academia's final act. The manga is picking up pace these days, but its publication has been plagued by a number of recent hiatuses. These breaks have left netizens concerned for Horikoshi, and you can understand the worry when you look at other creators.

Famously, Shonen Jump creators like Yoshihiro Togashi of Hunter x Hunter and Yu Yu Hakusho have faced health issues brought on by work. From assistants to editors and beyond, anyone working in manga abides by a wild schedule, but these intense hours can lead to longterm health effects. My Hero Academia fans want Horikoshi to escape such a fate, so we're wishing the artist all the best!

If you are not caught up with My Hero Academia, you can brush up on the manga right now. The series is available through Manga Plus and the Shonen Jump app. For more details on My Hero Academia, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny..."

