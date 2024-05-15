Squid Game Star Shares Season 2 Release Date Update

Squid Game Season 2 is now in the works for some time later this year, and according to the leading star behind the new episodes we'll be seeing Season 2 later this year! Hwang Dong-hyuk's Squid Game released around the world on the streaming service some time ago and quickly took over the world due to its dark new perspective, so it was no surprise to find out that Netflix wanted to keep the franchise with a second season. In the works ever since, Squid Game Season 2 has been slated to release some time later this year.



But while a proper release date has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication, it seems like Squid Game Season 2 will be releasing with Netflix this December. Speaking to Business Insider about his role in the upcoming season, Seong Gi-Hun actor Lee Jung-jae did not reveal any concrete details about what to expect from the upcoming story seen in the new episodes. But through an interpreter did reveal that the new episodes are indeed hitting at the end of the year, "It will be released in December."

(Photo: Netflix)

What to Know for Squid Game Season 2

Netflix has yet to confirm a release date or window for Squid Game Season 2, so it's yet to be revealed if it will be released in December for sure. Original creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is confirmed to be returning as director and executive producer. Confirmed stars returning for the new season include Lee Jung-jae (as Seong Gi-Hun), Lee Byung-Hun (as Front Man), Wi Ha-jun (as Hwang Jun-Ho), and Gong Yoo (as the currently unnamed recruiter for the games). New additions to the cast for the upcoming season are Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-Hoon, Yang Dong-Geun, Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an in currently unconfirmed roles.

It's yet to be revealed what kind of stories we could expect to see from Squid Game Season 2, but now is the perfect time to catch up with the nine episode first season now streaming with Netflix. They tease the series as such, "Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits – with deadly high stakes." Squid Game: The Challenge is also now streaming with Netflix as well with Season 2 in the works.

via Business Insider