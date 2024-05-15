South Park: The End of Obesity Release Date Announced With Trailer, Poster

South Park is coming back with its seventh major special with Paramount+, and South Park: The End of Obesity has set its release date with a first trailer and poster! South Park recently wrapped up Season 26 of the long running adult animated series last year, but the franchise has been continuing with new special episodes in development with Paramount+. With the first six specials already a hit for Paramount+ already, the next major special is already on the way later this month. Much like the last one that went a little raunchy with OnlyFans and PRIME drinks, this next special will be taking on a very topical subject dominating the headlines.

South Park: The End of Obesity will be premiering on May 24th with Paramount+ in the United States and Canada, and May 25th in Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. With Ozempic and other weight loss drugs have been becoming such a hot topic in the last few months, it was no surprise to find that South Park would be taking on this topic in a way only they can. You can check out the first trailer for South Park: The End of Obesity in the video above, and first poster for the new special below.

(Photo: Paramount+)

What Is South Park: The End of Obesity?

As for what to expect from South Park: The End of Obesity, Paramount+ teases what to expect from the new special as such, "The advent of new weight loss drugs has a huge impact on everyone in South Park. When Cartman is denied access to the life-changing medicine, the kids jump into action."

If you wanted to see more of these exclusive South Park specials released in between each of the newest seasons, you can find South Park Post COVID, Post COVID: The Return of COVID, South Park: The Streaming Wars Parts 1 and 2, South Park: Joining the Panderverse, and South Park (Not Suitable for Children) now streaming with Paramount+.

You can also check out the special concert for the series' 25th Anniversary there as well if you still want to check out more of it in action. If you wanted to catch up with the original South Park series up to this point to get ready for what to expect from the new season next, you can now find the 26 season series now streaming with Max.