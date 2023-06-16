My Hero Academia Shares New Season 7 Poster

My Hero Academia Season 6 saw the heroes of Class 1-A taking on their biggest challenges in the series to date. The recent season began by seeing Deku and friends taking on Shigaraki and the Paranormal Liberation Front in a way that tore apart Hero Society, with the second half focusing on Midoriya's "Dark Hero" tenure. With Season 7 confirmed, Studio Bones has released a new poster that gives fans a fresh look at the current wielder of One For All.

My Hero Academia Season 7 will continue to explore the fallout from the Paranormal Liberation War, as Hero Society is attempting to hold itself together not just thanks to the destruction unleashed by the villains, but also the revelations that hit the world like a ton of bricks. Dabi revealed that he was, in fact, the son of Endeavor and brother to Shoto Todoroki, making many citizens struggle with the darker pasts of their beloved crime fighters. In the final moments of the Season 6 finale, the top hero of North America, Star And Stripe, was introduced. When the next season does arrive, expect one of the biggest battles of the franchise to arrive as the number one U.S. hero takes on Shigaraki.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Poster

Deku went from a happy-go-lucky hero earlier in the series to become a crime fighter that many believed was a villain based on his "Dark Hero" appearance. Luckily, the star of My Hero Academia was pulled back from the brink thanks to his Class 1-A comrades and has stepped into the light. While Studio Bones has yet to reveal a release date for Season 7, the next storyline of the anime adaptation is sure to make waves.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

In the pages of My Hero Academia's manga, the final arc is underway. Both the heroes and villains have never been stronger and the series' last storyline is looking to end things with a bang as past grudges are continuing to be settled. The next season of the anime hasn't been confirmed to be its last, though we would imagine that some events from the grand finale will be covered before the anime draws to a close.

