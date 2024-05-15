Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Creates The Ultimate Couple With Toji And Worm

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season was one of the biggest storylines in the medium in 2023. Examining the past and present of Jujutsu Tech, both the Hidden Inventory Arc and the Shibuya Incident Arc had one big villain in common in Toji Fushiguro. While not having major supernatural powers at his beck and call, Megumi's father assembled quite a few supernatural weapons to make up for his supernatural deficit. Now, a cosplaying couple has created cosplay that hilariously resurrects Toji and one of his most well-known weapons.

During the Hidden Inventory Arc, Toji was a force to be reckoned with. Looking to eliminate the Star Plasma Vessel, Megumi's father was successful in his task, managing to do the impossible in nearly killing Satoru Gojo. Thanks to Riko's death, Jujutsu Tech nearly lost both Gojo and Geto as the two found themselves almost leaving the university to start a war, but the seed was sown for one of the two students. Geto would go on to be the "big bad" of the Shibuya Incident Arc but Toji would find a way to return, even after Gojo had killed him earlier in the second season.

Toji x Worm: Anime Couple of The 2023

Toji's "worm" was one of the most useful tools in the villain's arsenal, allowing Megumi's father to draw a plethora of artillery whenever the need arose. So popular did the supernatural worm become, that companies would create life-like recreations of Toji's "beloved" reciprocal. Now that Toji is deceased once again, it seems unlikely that his trusty pal will be making a return to the supernatural shonen series.

Without diving into spoiler territory, the final battle of Jujutsu Kaisen's manga is seemingly underway, as creator Gege Akutami has stated that the end is on the horizon more than once in the past. At the center of the earth-shattering confrontation is Megumi, but not in a way that many had seen coming as Yuji and his remaining allies try to figure out the best way to save the world and their friend.

Want to see what happens in the final battle of Jujutsu Tech's sorcerers? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the supernatural shonen and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Yuji Itadori.