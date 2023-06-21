New Spider-Man Manga From My Hero Academia Team Releases First Chapter

The team behind My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has reunited for a new manga expanding the Spider-Verse with a new take on Spider-Man's most notorious villain, Dr. Octopus, with the first chapter of a new series now released overseas! My Hero Academia's franchise notably is inspired by many superhero characters, and the biggest of inspirations for Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series seems to be Spider-Man. This ranges from Izuku Midoriya's abilities to even some of the way the manga's panels can mirror what happened in Marvel's Spider-Man comics. Now the two franchises have collided in an unexpected way!

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes series writer Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrator Betten Court have teamed up with one another once more for a new manga released with Shueisha's Jump+ app in Japan to celebrate the recent launch of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as it takes over the theaters around the world! This new series, Spider-Man: Octopus-Girl, sees Dr. Octopus end up in the body of a new girl in one of the many multiverses in the Spider-Verse and is now navigating his villainy amidst a middle school life! But unfortunately this new manga is only available in Japan at the time of this writing with no current international release plans revealed just yet:

How to Read My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

Although Spider-Man: Octopus Girl is not available in English just yet (though fans can check out the original Japanese language version of the first chapter with Jump+), you can read more of Hideyuki Furuhashi and Betten Court's work with the now completed My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. The prequel spin-off series to My Hero Academia is set a few years before the events of the main series and highlights some major moments that actually become very important later on such as its arc showing off a look into Shota Aizawa's past.

You can read My Hero Academia: Vigilantes' complete manga run with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. They tease the first volume of the manga as such, "Koichi Haimawari couldn't make the cut to become an official hero, so he uses his modest Quirk to do good deeds in his spare time. Then one day a fateful encounter with some local thugs leads him to team up with two other unlikely heroes. None of them really know what they're doing, but they've got the courage—or foolishness—to try. But they soon discover fighting evil takes more than just being brave…"

