My Hero Academia Explains How Dabi Unlocked His Blue Fire

My Hero Academia has put its heroes through the wringer. While the anime prepares for its fifth season, the manga has been tormenting our top heroes for months on end. After all, the League of Villains has never been more powerful, and Dabi has become a threat unlike any before. And thanks to a new chapter, fans have learned how the hero unlocked his blue flames back in the day.

So no, it turns out Dabi was not born with such powers. The boy did know how to use fire from a young age, but the flames he summoned were not blue. As it turns out, Dabi had to work on his quirk to make the ultra-hot flames appear, and he used his anger against Endeavor to unlock the skill.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

By now, the manga has made it clear that Dabi was born as Toya, the eldest child of Endeavor and Rei. The boy was a very promising child given his fire quirk, but Endeavor pushed back on Toya when he learned the flames burned him. By the time this was discovered, Toya was too obsessed with his father's vision to let go, so he would train in secret without anyone around.

It was during this solo training that Toya was able to unleash blue fire. The boy realized he had to get worked up to unleash this sort of flame, so it was good he had a lot of pent-up emotions. Endeavor's neglect pushed him to the brink, and that blue fire only became more powerful the more upset Toya became.

Eventually, things at home bubbled to a boil, and Toya's flames gave him the perfect out. He burned down his training hideout before escaping, and Dabi was born from the ashes. The villain has since perfected the use of his blue flames, and now, the Todoroki clan must clean up the mess Endeavor first made.

