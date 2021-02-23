My Hero Academia Reveals Dabi's Grudge Against Rei Todoroki

✖

My Hero Academia's latest manga chapter is perhaps one of its most tragic, diving into the background of Endeavor, Shoto, and the other members of the Todoroki Clan, giving us the background of why Toya had such a grudge against not only his father, the current number one hero, but also his mother Rei. Initially being trained to be a hero that might be able to surpass All Might, the now-former "Symbol of Peace", Toya was essentially kicked to the curb when it was discovered that he did not harbor a Quirk that was up to snuff with Rei's.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 302, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some spoiler territory.

As fans following the manga know, Dabi has been revealed to be the long-lost son of Endeavor, feeling betrayed by his family and joining the League of Villains to destroy the hero world that essentially shunned him. With the current number one hero telling Toya as a child that he did not have what it took to become the next great hero, Endeavor tried to make sure that the future Dabi would live a life outside of the hero world, to little avail.

As Toya explains to his mother, she too is on the receiving end of his fury, stating that her marriage to Endeavor was simply a decision to help her family thanks to their arranged marriage used to create powerful "Quirk" offspring. Toya began losing his mind when it was revealed that Shoto had gained a Quirk that gave him mastery over not only fire but ice as well, as the future Dabi worked toward proving his parents wrong and trained in the woods to strengthen his flame that became more powerful than his father's.

The Todoroki Clan is easily one of the most broken families that we've seen in the history of My Hero Academia, with Endeavor's quest for powerful offspring leading to the clan's emotional turmoil throughout the years. Toya continued his training to the point that his family thought he had died, being engulfed by his own flames, and the Todoroki family's redemption will take some serious time.

What did you think of the terrible tale of the Todoroki Clan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.