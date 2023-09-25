My Hero Academia Unveils Emotional Sir Nighteye Cameo

Since its debut, My Hero Academia has become truly great at sucker-punching fans in the emotions. From sappy reunions to happy rescues, the series has mastered manipulating our feels. Of course, this means tumultuous plot points like deaths are hard to handle, but My Hero Academia fans have braced themselves for such blows. But this week, the manga left fans in tears all thanks to a special cameo by none other than Sir Nighteye.

The moment came to life in My Hero Academia chapter 401. The scene checked in on All Might as the Quirkless hero looked at his latest battle with All For One. The villain managed to escape the situation with minor injuries, but the same could not be said for All Might. The hero's legs are useless now, and the fight left him soaked in blood. So as All Might weighed how to continue fighting, it was Sir Nighteye who came to mind.

The sidekick showed up before All Might as a sort of hallucination. Sir Nighteye represented the pessimistic part of All Might's strategic brain while Nana Shimura embodied his optimism. She encouraged the hero to fight one, and while Sir Nighteye did the same, he also gave All Might a dire reality check.

"Your support items, your legs, all you've been given... all rendered useless. You can fight no longer. However, you are not dead yet," the sidekick shared.

Of course, this cameo hit fans in the feels given Sir Nighteye's history. The man was a huge part of All Might's history, and they only fell apart when Sir Nighteye grew worried about his mentor dying in battle. Years later, Sir Nighteye would be the one to die from battle injuries but not before making up with his friend. The fact All Might's pessimistic side appeared as Sir Nighteye and still encouraged the hero to fight says volumes. So of course, you can bet All Might will struggle to his feat and confront All For One even given his critical injuries.

If you are not caught up with My Hero Academia and its final act, the series has a ways to go yet. You can find Kohei Horikoshi's hit manga on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info, you can read the official synopsis of My Hero Academia below:

"Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny..."

What did you make of My Hero Academia's latest homage to Sir Nighteye? How do you think All Might is going to close out the manga?