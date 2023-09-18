My Hero Academia to Host New Anime Premiere at New York Comic Con

My Hero Academia is getting a new anime special that will be premiering at New York Comic Con 2023!

My Hero Academia is currently hard at work at returning with Season 7 of the anime, but the franchise will be returning with a new anime special before that with a special premiere at New York Comic Con 2023 later this year! My Hero Academia Season 6 set up quite the slate of final battles for Izuku Midoriya and the other young heroes in the coming episodes, but the anime will be taking a break from all of this intensity with a new special episode releasing in between the seasons. Coming our way later this year, My Hero Academia's young heroes will be playing a card game!

My Hero Academia Season 6 has announced a new OVA anime special now in the works, and Crunchyroll has revealed that they will be hosting the world premiere of the English dub release of My Hero Academia UA Heroes Battle on Friday, October 13 during a panel at New York Comic Con 2023. You can check out the poster for the upcoming My Hero Academia special episode below to get ready for what's next.

Attention, heroes! Join us for the WORLD PREMIERE of the My Hero Academia Season 6 original episode UA BATTLE HEROES next month at @NY_Comic_Con. #NYCC 🔥



What to Know for My Hero Academia's New Anime

My Hero Academia UA Heroes Battle will be streaming on Crunchyroll at a later date for fans in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Channel Islands, Malta, Gibraltar, Isle of Man, Australia, New Zealand, Central and South America, Scandinavia, Europe, Middle East, Africa, French Southern and Antarctic Islands and Ocean Pacific Islands. Crunchyroll teases the NYCC premiere as such:

"Join Crunchyroll for the world premiere of the new original episode from My Hero Academia Season 6, UA HEROES BATTLE! This exclusive early screening features the English dub, and will be available to NYCC attendees before Japan. Get ready for some card game action that will showcase your favorite heroes like never before!"

As for what to expect from the new My Hero Academia UA Heroes Battle anime special itself, Crunchyroll teases it as such, "The third year, Mirio Togata, pays a visit to the students of Class 1-A, who are bored because they are not allowed to go outside. He brings them a card game called U.A. Heroes Battle that the support course made. This game, where players can use cards of various U.A. students, is tough, just like U.A. itself. Who will win the card battle?!"

