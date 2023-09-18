My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates Hagakure's Full Reveal With Special Sketch

My Hero Academia made a surprisingly full reveal for Toru Hagakure in the newest chapter of the manga, and the original creator behind it all is celebrating this wild new milestone with a fun new sketch highlighting Invisible Girl! My Hero Academia is currently working its way through the manga's final battles between the heroes and villains with the latest chapters of the series, and fans have been getting steady updates on each of the separate battlefields that are currently reaching their various climaxes. As it turned out, some of the young heroes had been struggling in ways fans didn't see before.

The previous chapter of My Hero Academia revealed that the heroes and villains left behind after everyone else was warped away were in quite a fierce battle of their own, and it was all up to Yuga Aoyama and Hagakure to take down a Poison Ivy influenced villain that had previously escaped from Tartarus. As a result of their tag team effort, Hagakure's body was fully exposed after her quirk had been shorted out by Aoyama's power, and My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi took to social media to celebrate this reveal with a new sketch for Hagakure. Check it out below:

What's Happening to Hagakure?

My Hero Academia Chapter 400 reveals that following Aoyama's Navel Laser and Hagakure redirecting at the villain, this ended up fully exposing her bare body in front of Aoyama. She became completely visible, and she realizes that because Aoyama's power had evolved as a result of his final attack on the villain, her Quirk that refracts light has been overwhelmed and started to glitch and phase in and out of its effectiveness.

This isn't the first time that Hagakure has been revealed in the My Hero Academia manga, but this is the first time (outside of some very risque cover art) that Hagakure's full body had been shown to another one of the characters. Thankfully, Aoyama is far to weak to make any strange comments and the moment passes quickly, but it certainly was eye opening to many fans of the series.

