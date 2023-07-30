My Hero Academia Creator Unites Toga and Ochaco in New Sketch

My Hero Academia is good at breaking our Hearst. The hit series has had plenty of uplifting moments since it went live, but My Hero Academia has tempered those scenes with grief. From deaths to losses, creator Kohei Horikoshi will do whatever it takes to spark tears, and now the artist has done it again with a simple sketch.

Taking to social media, Horikoshi made the whole anime fandom do a double-take when he posted a new piece of artwork. As you can see below, the creator of My Hero Academia decided to gift fans a sketch to make up for the manga's break this week. That is why Toga can be seen here with Ochaco, and the whole drawing has fans in tears.

After all, the carefree sketch features our two favorite girls in their prime. To the left, we can see Toga in her usual school uniform, and she has a gorgeous smile on her face. For once, the villain does not appear to be weighed down by grudges or grief. It is a beautiful look, and it proves Toga's smile is as cute as Ochaco believes.

As for our heroine, Ochaco is donning her usual suit, and she has one hand locked with Toga's own. The two girls look peaceful here which is a far cry from anything we've seen in the My Hero Academia manga as of late. In fact, the story's final act has been busy with all-out war, and Toga vs Ochaco was a rather bloody showdown. It was brought to an end last week with a devastating loss, and thanks to this new art, My Hero Academia fans are crying anew over it.

If you are not caught up with the My Hero Academia manga, you can read the up-to-date series on the Shonen Jump app. For more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny..."

What do you think of Horikoshi's most recent sketch? Are you keeping up with My Hero Academia? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!