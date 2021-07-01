My Hero Academia Doubles Down on One For All's Responsibilities

✖

When My Hero Academia introduced fans to One For All years ago, no one knew what the quirk would become. The power turned All Might into the Symbol of Peace, and his work inspired Izuku Midoriya to take up the mantle next. Nowadays, the power has expanded into something few ever expected, and the manga just reiterated the main responsibility of the group.

The update came in the most recent chapter of My Hero Academia. The update checked in on Izuku as the boy is running himself ragged in the face of All For One's escape. Villains have thrown society for a loop as pro heroes have lost control of their turf. But even amidst the drama, the vestige of the Second User assures his fellow spirits that Izuku is on the right path.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

"He's choosing the right path. Inaction is not an option, especially given the circumstances. That's how it is for those of us who bear One For All," the man shares.

Of course, the Second User is not wrong. To wield the power of One For All is to wield the hope of humanity at this point. All For One is determined to finish his plans from decades ago, the League is strong enough to help see the vision through. Izuku is the only one who can end the cycle, but the Second User does chastise the boy in one regard.

After all, Izuku may be zeroed in on saving the world, but he is choosing to do so alone. That is not something the Second User recommends as he even gathered allies to fight All For One back in the day. Izuku's choice to go it alone has made his goals nearly unattainable, but the chapter's cliffhanger promises to end his solo venturing ASAP.

