My Hero Academia Simulcast Announces Unexpected Delay

My Hero Academia is being delayed this week for both its anime and manga, leaving many of the superhero fans following the series heartbroken that the adventures of Deku and his friends, and it seems like the Shonen franchise will be delaying its simulcast as a result to boot. The simulcast allows fans to take in both the Japanese and English versions of the anime series from Studio Bones in succession, though it will normally take a few weeks for the latter to release the English Dub for fans following the series in that manner.

The fifth season of My Hero Academia has recently wrapped the story of the Joint Training Exercise Arc, which pit the young heroes of UA Academy against one another in an attempt to prove which students from Class 1-A and !-B were the strongest. With Class 1-A scoring a major victory, it's clear that the training combined with the constant onslaught from villains has allowed them to get the leg up on their rivals. With the Endeavor Agency Arc now in full swing, seeing Bakugo, Todoroki, and Deku learning beneath the number one hero, it's clear that something nefarious is lying in wait to change Hero Society forever.

The Official Twitter Account for My Hero Academia shared the news that the Simulcast would be delayed, though the fifteenth episode of the fifth season would be released during its regularly scheduled time on July 10th:

Heads up, heroes! There will be no new simulcast episode of My Hero Academia Season 5 this week. Episode 15 will be available at the usual time on July 10. (Note: Episode 13's English dub will still launch on @Funimation this Saturday, as usual.) — My Hero Academia (@MHAOfficial) June 29, 2021

Season Five has thrown some big curveballs to fans not just thanks to the events taking place in the story itself, but also with the switching of the storylines of the Endeavor Agency Arc and the My Villain Academia Arc, which took place in a different order in the pages of the manga. Luckily for fans of UA Academy, they won't have to wait long to see the Meta Liberation Army's story told as the Endeavor Arc is set to end shortly.

