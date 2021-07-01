My Hero Academia Assistant Hypes Endeavor Arc with New Sketch

✖

My Hero Academia has switched things up in the fifth season of its popular anime, telling the story of the Endeavor Agency Arc before the story of Shigaraki and the League of Villains in My Villain Academia, and to celebrate the Three Musketeers joining the number one hero's work-study, an assistant to Kohei Horikoshi has drawn a new piece of art. With the latest episode presenting Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki their first challenge in their brand new work-study via the villain known as the Servant of the Stars, it's clear that this latest saga is ramping things up.

The Joint Training Exercise Arc came to a close by netting Class 1-A a major victory against their rivals in 1-B, and with the students of UA Academy having a brief moment to celebrate the holidays, it seems as if the darkness of the world is beginning to amass. In the latest installment of the series, Hawks delivered a terrifying message to Endeavor in which he revealed several facts that he has learned during his undercover mission within the Meta Liberation Army. With the MLA set to unleash their attack on Hero Society via their soldiers that are numbering over one hundred thousand strong, the world has become that much darker.

Yoshinori, the assistant to Kohei Horikoshi, shared this adorable new sketch for the Endeavor Agency Arc that sees younger versions of Deku, Todoroki, and Bakugo annoying their new teacher in the number one hero Endeavor to celebrate the latest arc of the anime's fifth season:

Endeavor might be the current number one hero, but he has a long way to go before he reaches the same heights as All Might when it comes to gaining the confidence of the general public. While his Quirk gives him an insane amount of power within the hero community, his ability to relate to the populace and become the new "Symbol of Peace," is definitely lacking. Though he was able to easily take down Star Servant, the road ahead for Endeavor is going to be one fraught with dangers as the War Arc is slowly making its way to the anime adaptation.

What do you think of this adorable new sketch honoring the Endeavor Agency?