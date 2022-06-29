My Hero Academia Creator Debuts Special Pirate AU

My Hero Academia is enjoying its place at the top of the world, and it seems the series will hang up there for a while longer. While the manga has begun its final act, creator Kohei Horikoshi still has plenty to do before wrapping the series. The artist has tons of creativity to work with still, and Horikoshi proved as much recently by bringing his superheroes into a special pirate AU.

So if you have ever wanted to know how One Piece and My Hero Academia would fit together, pay attention! Your time has come!

My Hero Academia Volume 35 has a special “My Pirate Academia” art spread by Horikoshi featuring all of Class A as pirate crew!



I wonder if Horikoshi drew this around the same time he posted that Hagakure & Kirishima pirate sketch back in May 2022! This AU is so good 🏴‍☠️🦜 pic.twitter.com/YY3GG0wIWW — ☆オードリーAudrey☆AX 526/527 (@aitaikimochi) June 29, 2022

As you can see above, the most recent volume of My Hero Academia just went live in Japan, and it was there Horikoshi inked some goodies. From random sketches to behind-the-scenes details, the creator shared a few good surprises with fans, but nothing was more impressive than his pirate AU.

After all, the swashbuckling art reimagines all our favorites as they hit the high seas. Izuku is dressed to the nines in his captain's coat while Todoroki hides behind him with a scarf. Bakugo is even rocking his own seafaring suit even if it does annoy him, but Kirishima is living free without many clothes to speak of.

There is plenty to spot in this My Hero Academia AU as you can tell from Yagi's navigations to Aizawa and his bottle of rum. The whole gang seems hyped to sail the seas, and we can only hope the group avoids any mutinies. It seems Mineta is almost ready to head to the brig here, but who knows? Maybe the ocean will do the perverted ball boy some good...!

What do you think about this gorgeous AU? Is this one of My Hero Academia's best what-ifs yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.