My Hero Academia Launches One Villain's Risky Suicide Mission

My Hero Academia's Final Arc is underway, with the last war between heroes and villains certain to have some major casualties before Hero Society's fate is decided. In previous chapters, each of the heroes, young and old, has been given unique challenges and opponents to overcome, with number one and two heroes, Endeavor and Hawks, battling against All For One. In the latest Shonen manga's chapter, it seems that one villain is putting everything on the line and might not make it to the series finale alive.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, Chapter 346, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

In previous chapters, we witnessed Endeavor and Hawks, along with a handful of students from Class 1-A, managing to do actual damage against the villainous All For One. However, the villain in charge of so many of the ills that have come Hero Society's way had one final ace up his sleeve. It would seem that Dr. Garaki had given him a vial of a special concoction, using Eri's Quirk to "rewind" All For One's present state, healing his wounds but also meaning that said trump card might spark his demise.

All For One now has a face far less horrific than the one we've come to know throughout the anime series, as the man who is also named Shigaraki breaks down how he regained his earlier form, and the horrible price it exacted on his body:

"This bit of rewinding will be the end of me. I'm ultimately doomed to vanish now but my dream will live on as I pass the baton to Tomura Shigaraki. The only task left to me is to rescue him from your braze trap so if you don't mind..."

While Hawks tries to stall for time, he inquires about the ultimate goal of All For One, with the villain taking the chance to monologue as all classic villains do:

"In a world teeming with myriad cultures and values, "Bad Stuff" would be an act that universally makes the masses turn up their noses in disgust. An act that thwarts the future they envision. So I intend to thwart the future of the whole world."

Do you think All For One is a goner before the Final Arc comes to an end? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.