My Hero Academia Finally Reveals All For One's Plan for Eri

My Hero Academia can put just about any character in danger that it wants, but some are off-limits. From Kota to Inko, there are some people the manga cannot lay a finger on, and that list includes Eri following her rescue. Of course, that is why fans were thrown into a tizzy months ago when it was hinted All For One had a plan for the girl. And now, we have finally learned what the villain wants from her.

And as it turns out, All For One already has it. Eri seems to be safe away from the battle, but even after its ruin, the Shei Hassaikai is haunting our heroes with their studies on Eri.

If you are caught up with the manga, you will know what is going on with All For One right now. The baddie seems to be back in his prime, and his comeback has tipped the scales away from our heroes. His injuries from the war are gone, and it seems the handicaps he gained from fighting All Might have also disappeared. And thanks to a flashback, fans learned this reversion was all thanks to Eri's quirk and the blood bullets her former captors made using her DNA.

"Shigaraki stole those refined samples of the chemical the Shie Hassaikai developed for destroying quirk factors. It came to me and I wasted no time in trying to replicate it. Turns out, the substance originated from a person's quirk," Dr. Garaki shared in the flashback. It turns out the old man was able to fine-tune the bullets so they did not erase quirks but instead rewound people themselves just like how Eri did to Izuku long ago. But in this case, the bullet's effect cannot be stopped.

"This bit of rewinding will be the end of me. I'm ultimately doomed to vanish now," All For One admits after using the updated bullets. "But my dream will live on as I pass the baton to Tomura Shigaraki."

So, there you have it. Fans speculated Eri would be used in some way to bring All For One back to his prime. That is what happened in the end, but if there is a silver lining, Eri did not have to meet All For One to rewind him. The legacy of the Shei Hissaikai took care of that problem, and now the question remains whether any other pros will follow in All For One's suicidal footsteps.

What do you think about All For One's latest plan? Are you glad to know Eri is still safe and sound away from the war? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.