My Hero Academia Walks Back All For One's Endgame Goal

My Hero Academia is starting out a new phase of the final war between the heroes and villains, and things have been changing so much that the newest chapter of the series is walking back All For One's goal for the ultimate endgame of the series! All For One has been a major thorn in the side of the series ever since it was revealed that he had essentially been planning everything terrible that has happened to the heroes so far. As the final battle has pushed him beyond his own expectations, it seems like he is also changing up these plans on the fly.

My Hero Academia is now getting ready for a whole new fight against All For One as the villain has seemingly returned to his ultimate prime form following his first efforts against Hawks and Endeavor. Because while he had initially proposed that he would control this new world from within Tomura Shigaraki's power (throwing out Shigaraki's first desire for ultimate destruction), the newest chapter of the series now sees him moving forward with the intent of "ruining" the future as a whole.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 364 of My Hero Academia picks up from the previous chapter showcasing All For One's full form for the first real time in the series, and it's revealed that Garaki had been experimenting with Eri's rewind quirk thanks to the data taken from Overhaul's quirk deleting bullets. This became a sort of last ditch effort for All For One that rewinded his body to his prime form and power. So while he states that this rewinding will likely be the end of him, he's fine leaving his plans for the future in Shigaraki's hands. That future, he now reveals, is one that he wants to ruin.

Noting that he's been influences by comics, All For One declares that he wants to do "bad stuff" to "thwart the future of the whole world." Much like the destruction Shigaraki had sought before he was absorbed into All For One, the villain himself now seems to want to destroy rather than lord over. It might be an effect of being bonded with Shigaraki for so long, or a result of the rewind of his body, but this is a much different kind of endgame that the villain wanted before.

